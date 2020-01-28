Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Connect Group (LON:CNCT)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Connect Group (LON:CNCT) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Connect Group stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 35 ($0.46). 191,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.88. Connect Group has a 52 week low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 43 ($0.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Connect Group’s payout ratio is -0.08%.

In related news, insider Gary Kennedy bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($76,295.71). Also, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 56,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £20,241 ($26,625.89).

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

