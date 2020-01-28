Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Connect Group (LON:CNCT)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Connect Group (LON:CNCT) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price objective on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Connect Group stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 35 ($0.46). 191,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.88. Connect Group has a 52 week low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 43 ($0.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Connect Group’s payout ratio is -0.08%.

In related news, insider Gary Kennedy bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($76,295.71). Also, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 56,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £20,241 ($26,625.89).

Connect Group Company Profile

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit