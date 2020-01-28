PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT.PB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT.PB) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.60, 4,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMT.PB)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.