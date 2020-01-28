Penta 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,593.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $23,593.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, HADAX and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.66 or 0.03179541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00196078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00123573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HADAX, LBank, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

