Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.50-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.987-3.046 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.48-0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

