PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,244 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $142.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,362. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.