Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) Plans $0.00 Interim Dividend

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Dividend History for Perpetual Cred Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PCI)

Comments


