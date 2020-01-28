Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.00

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.60 ($0.63), with a volume of 690477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.90 ($0.66).

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pharos Energy from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $189.22 million and a PE ratio of 34.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

