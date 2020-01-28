Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Down 19.2% in January

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Photronics stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,561. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $906.07 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $30,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $114,675.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,029.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,273 shares of company stock worth $2,275,717. Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Voit & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics in the third quarter worth $167,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the second quarter worth $184,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. BidaskClub cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.