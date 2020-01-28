Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.76

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 28100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Mizuho began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $93,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $280,500. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 189.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 523,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 129.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 429,165 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after buying an additional 348,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,353,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

