Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Up 36.1% in January

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PME shares. TheStreet downgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, insider Glenning Anthony bought 3,435 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $87,455.10. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PME traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,142. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.62%.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

