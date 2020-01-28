Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 6,066 Shares

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $67,029.30. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,805 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,203.30.

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,432 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $299,388.96.

PHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. 3,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,399,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 577,989 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,809,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 312.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 86,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,701 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.