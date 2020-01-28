Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Trading Down 6%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, 173,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 184,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

About Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

