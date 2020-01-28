Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. 10,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,179. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

