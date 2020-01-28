Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $181.58. The stock had a trading volume of 153,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,055. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $137.32 and a twelve month high of $185.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

