Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) rose 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.13, approximately 729,145 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 519,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Platinum Group Metals stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,133,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445,758 shares during the quarter. Platinum Group Metals makes up about 1.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned 17.30% of Platinum Group Metals worth $14,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.