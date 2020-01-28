Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.28. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.86 and a 52 week high of C$4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins lowered Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.67.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

