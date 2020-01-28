Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $110.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.11.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Shares of PII opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.46. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $104.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 697.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 64,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 111.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Industries Company Profile
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
