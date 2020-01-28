Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $110.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of PII opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.46. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 697.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 64,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 111.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

