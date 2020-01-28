Polis Hits Market Cap of $8.22 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Polis has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $23,258.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00009619 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Polis has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,417,348 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

