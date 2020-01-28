Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) PT Raised to GBX 610 at Berenberg Bank

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 610 ($8.02) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Polypipe Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Polypipe Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt cut Polypipe Group to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Polypipe Group stock opened at GBX 545 ($7.17) on Friday. Polypipe Group has a 52 week low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 554.50 ($7.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 531.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 453.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

