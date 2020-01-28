PonziCoin Hits Market Cap of $3,250.00 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, PonziCoin has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PonziCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. PonziCoin has a market capitalization of $3,250.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.66 or 0.03179541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00196078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00123573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

PonziCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PonziCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

