PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $794.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post sales of $794.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.37 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $729.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 616,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,101,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 78,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 40.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after buying an additional 210,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.39. 181,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,292. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

