Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.02, 156,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 283,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Precipio in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 94.75% and a negative net margin of 525.32%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPO. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precipio during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Precipio in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Precipio in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Precipio by 8.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

