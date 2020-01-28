Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

NYSE PFG traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,280. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

