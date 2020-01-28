Propy (PRO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $127,243.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Propy has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $127,243.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03175030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00196739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00123732 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy launched on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.