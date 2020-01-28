ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 8.7%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares fell 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.37, 24,215,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 18,563,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 342.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 291.5% in the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 40,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,314 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

