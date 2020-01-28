Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.9%.

NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 503,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.74. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

