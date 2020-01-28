Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Issues Earnings Results

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV remained flat at $$21.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.52. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

