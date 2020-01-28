Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV remained flat at $$21.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.52. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

Recommended Story: Float

Earnings History for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit