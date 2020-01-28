Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,455,000 after buying an additional 378,227 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,763,000 after buying an additional 418,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,333,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,822,000 after buying an additional 74,736 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.