Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.09.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PEG opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
