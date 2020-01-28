PZ Cussons plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.67 (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.04) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PZC stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 197 ($2.59). 349,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.83. PZ Cussons has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $844.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

