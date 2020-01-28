Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $88.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,408.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $1,191,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,579.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,980 shares of company stock worth $7,802,903. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,125,000 after purchasing an additional 363,780 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,940,000.

Shares of QTWO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 86,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,412. Q2 has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Analyst Recommendations for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit