Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $88.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,408.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $1,191,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,579.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,980 shares of company stock worth $7,802,903. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,125,000 after purchasing an additional 363,780 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,940,000.

Shares of QTWO traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 86,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,412. Q2 has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

