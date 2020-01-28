Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for AlarmCom Hldg Inc Lowered by Imperial Capital (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for AlarmCom in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AlarmCom’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. First Analysis upgraded AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Roth Capital set a $51.00 target price on AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

AlarmCom stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

