QChi (QCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One QChi token can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BiteBTC and Mercatox. QChi has a market cap of $1.06 million and $142,017.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QChi has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.03288396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00196493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,495,079 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

