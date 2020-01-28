Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.30 million and the highest is $15.15 million. Quanterix posted sales of $10.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $55.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 million to $55.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $70.84 million, with estimates ranging from $68.05 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 75.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTRX. ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of QTRX stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.34 million, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $36.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,730.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $144,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,376 shares of company stock worth $1,103,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quanterix by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quanterix by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 119,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Quanterix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

