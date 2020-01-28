QUINADS (QUIN) Price Down 37.6% Over Last 7 Days

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $22,760.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUINADS has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00325105 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001818 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

