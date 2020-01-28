Radium Hits Market Cap of $2.14 Million (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Radium has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $1,654.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radium has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Radium coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00006068 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00022426 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,938,039 coins and its circulating supply is 3,927,014 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

