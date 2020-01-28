Rate3 Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $625,166.00 and $71,060.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, FCoin and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.78 or 0.05662993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00127750 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00032425 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Hotbit, DEx.top, DDEX, BitForex, IDEX, Coinrail, Ethfinex, Bibox, FCoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

