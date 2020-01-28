RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Earnings Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

RBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

