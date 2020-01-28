REAL Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, REAL has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a market cap of $343,602.00 and approximately $1,595.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, BitFlip, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.42 or 0.03374579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00195304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00123418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REAL

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

