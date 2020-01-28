Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Xilinx (XLNX)

Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/24/2020 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2020 – Xilinx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Xilinx was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

1/10/2020 – Xilinx was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Xilinx was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

12/18/2019 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Xilinx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2019 – Xilinx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Xilinx stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,649. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

