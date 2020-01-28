Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$116.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

