Reviewing Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) & Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NASDAQ:VMO)

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Senior Capital $39.81 million 7.15 $13.81 million $1.41 12.57 Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Senior Capital and Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Senior Capital 35.72% 8.59% 3.98% Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solar Senior Capital and Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Senior Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solar Senior Capital presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.16%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr.

Dividends

Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Solar Senior Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust was formed on April 24, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

