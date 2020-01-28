Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 475 ($6.25) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RR. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 938 ($12.34) price objective (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,143 ($15.04) to GBX 1,181 ($15.54) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 907.44 ($11.94).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 636.35 ($8.37) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 683.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 750.34. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20).

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Insiders have purchased a total of 546 shares of company stock worth $390,704 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

