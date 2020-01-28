Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 150,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,549,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,438.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,393.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,269.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

