Rotharium (RTH) Market Capitalization Tops $3.43 Million

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Rotharium token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. Rotharium has a market cap of $3.43 million and $122,027.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.58 or 0.03146087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00196282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

