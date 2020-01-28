Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Down to $116.91

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.23, but opened at $116.91. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $120.90, with a volume of 130,526 shares trading hands.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 in the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

