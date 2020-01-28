S2 Resources (ASX:S2R) Trading 8.7% Higher

S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R)’s share price traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 111,669 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.13.

About S2 Resources (ASX:S2R)

S2 Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of various mineral properties in Australia and Scandinavia. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and platinum metals. It holds an 80% interest in Eundynie tenements that consist of six exploration licenses covering 103 square kilometers; interests in the Ecru project located to the southeast of Battle Mountain in Lander County, Nevada; and the South Roberts project located in Eureka County, Nevada.

