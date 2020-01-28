Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $115.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,209. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.99 and a 1-year high of $115.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

