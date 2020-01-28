Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $93.14. 671,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,597. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $80.57 and a 52 week high of $94.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82.

