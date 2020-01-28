Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,929,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,151 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,009,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 389,465 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 912,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 885,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.55. 50,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

