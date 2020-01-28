Sageworth Trust Co Acquires 150 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 132.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.